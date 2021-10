LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WJLA) -- A Virginia family who says their daughter was sexually assaulted at a Loudoun County Public School announced they will be pursuing civil action against the school district under the provisions of Title IX.

Attorneys for the Smith family said their daughter was sexually assaulted in the girls’ restroom at Stone Bridge High School on May 28 by a boy claiming to be “gender fluid.” The Smith family has retained The Stanley Law Group of Virginia.