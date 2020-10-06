FALL HARVEST SALAD
ROASTED VEGGIES
1 cup peeled and cubed kohlrabi
1 cup peeled and cubed beets
1 cup peeled and cubed sweet potato
3 tablespoons avocado oil
1 1/2 tablespoons house seasoning
SESAME GINGER DRESSING
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced ginger
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
1/4 cup avocado oil
2 cups chopped kale
2 cups mixed greens
1 cup cooked quinoa
1/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
Roasted Pepitas (recipe below)
Preheat oven to 400ºF.
PREPARE VEGGIES
Add 3 sheets of aluminum foil to a baking sheet. Add cubed kohlrabi, beets and sweet potato to each piece of foil. Season with oil and seasonings, then roast for 15-20 minutes or until fork tender. Remove from the oven and set aside. (I like to keep the veggies separate while roasting; otherwise, the beets will turn the rest pink.)
MAKE DRESSING
In a small bowl, mix together vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes. Drizzle in oils and whisk to emulsify the dressing. Set aside until ready to assemble.
Add 2 tablespoons of dressing to kale and massage well to soften the kale.
ASSEMBLE
Add kale and mixed greens to a large salad dish. Add the roasted kohlrabi, beets and sweet potato, then top with quinoa. Drizzle on some dressing and sprinkle with feta cheese crumbles. Add roasted pepitas, if desired
ROASTED PEPITAS
1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
2 teaspoons oil
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Mix seeds, oil and seasoning together. Please seasoned seeds on a baking sheet and roast for 12-15.