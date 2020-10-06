FALL HARVEST SALAD

ROASTED VEGGIES

1 cup peeled and cubed kohlrabi

1 cup peeled and cubed beets

1 cup peeled and cubed sweet potato

3 tablespoons avocado oil

1 1/2 tablespoons house seasoning

SESAME GINGER DRESSING

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/4 cup avocado oil

2 cups chopped kale

2 cups mixed greens

1 cup cooked quinoa

1/4 cup feta cheese crumbles

Roasted Pepitas (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

PREPARE VEGGIES

Add 3 sheets of aluminum foil to a baking sheet. Add cubed kohlrabi, beets and sweet potato to each piece of foil. Season with oil and seasonings, then roast for 15-20 minutes or until fork tender. Remove from the oven and set aside. (I like to keep the veggies separate while roasting; otherwise, the beets will turn the rest pink.)

MAKE DRESSING

In a small bowl, mix together vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes. Drizzle in oils and whisk to emulsify the dressing. Set aside until ready to assemble.

Add 2 tablespoons of dressing to kale and massage well to soften the kale.

ASSEMBLE

Add kale and mixed greens to a large salad dish. Add the roasted kohlrabi, beets and sweet potato, then top with quinoa. Drizzle on some dressing and sprinkle with feta cheese crumbles. Add roasted pepitas, if desired

ROASTED PEPITAS

1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

2 teaspoons oil

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Mix seeds, oil and seasoning together. Please seasoned seeds on a baking sheet and roast for 12-15.