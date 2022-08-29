Sally Beauty is the ultimate destination for all things DIY hair color this fall! As the seasons change from warm to cool, and autumn emerges, Sally Beauty is here to help beginner to advanced DIYers switch up their hair color for fall with an endless array of professional-quality products along with the educational resources to master any hair trend from home. Consumers are continuing to evolve their DIY skills and Sally Beauty is here to provide the latest tools and products with an industry-leading assortment of over 1,200 unique hair color shades, including 250 vivid color shades, along with the best-in-class products and tools to maintain the look.