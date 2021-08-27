Fall Hair and Nail Trends

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorneys for both the families suing Gov. Ron DeSantis and his defense team differed on what Judge John Cooper called "sophisticated legal issues" on Thursday in their closing arguments.

"I'm just struggling with all these issues," Judge Cooper said. "This case presents a lot of sophisticated legal issues. I'm still wrestling with pretty much all of them. This case represents issues that are important to a lot of people."