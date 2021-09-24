Fall Family Safety Check-List

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Flood insurance price hikes begin Oct. 1 with new FEMA risk rating system
Top Stories
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
For the Culture: Story of legendary French poet, activist on display at Dali Museum
Video
‘The View’ hosts test positive for COVID, leave set minutes before VP Harris interview
Tampa company giving birthday parties and gifts to low-income or foster kids
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
For the Culture: Story of legendary French poet, activist on display at Dali Museum
Video
Top Stories
Tampa company giving birthday parties and gifts to low-income or foster kids
Video
Top Stories
Parking spots as outdoor seats ending in St. Petersburg
Video
Iconic Tampa bakery celebrates anniversary, museum honoring baseball greats opens this weekend
Video
Surfside victims’ families call for memorial at site of deadly condo collapse
Video
‘All-out manhunt’ underway after Florida deputy shot, critically injured
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis says Gabby Petito was ‘murdered,’ wants justice in case
Video
Top Stories
Law may protect Brian Laundrie’s parents from accessory charges but not from other allegations
Top Stories
State regulators settle with Carvana for $6K over title delays from 2020
Video
Gabby Petito’s death ruled homicide, FBI states
Tampa Bay area Carvana buyers stuck with cars they can’t drive after dealer fails to fork over titles
Video
Wesley Chapel man says decorative curbing company damaged sprinkler system, falls short of finishing repairs
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Rays clinch playoff spot for third consecutive year
Top Stories
‘Dock Talk with Killer’ to continue with Lightning forward Alex Killorn
Video
Top Stories
‘Everyone is excited to get things rolling again’: Lightning to start training camp on Thursday
Video
Bucs place Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list
Rays’ Kiermaier takes, keeps Blue Jays’ data card
Rays postseason tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 30
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
For the Culture: Story of legendary French poet, activist on display at Dali Museum
Video
Residents raise concerns about eviction program used by Tampa police
Video
‘Veggie Man’ legacy continues in Lakeland with produce stand, memorial marker
Video
Shawn Mendes coming to Tampa for 2022 ‘Wonder: The World Tour’
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fall Family Safety Check-List
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 11:47 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 11:47 AM EDT
For more information visit
duracell.com
.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
LIVE Brian Laundrie manhunt: Search picks up at Carlton Reserve after FBI issues arrest warrant for Gabby Petito’s fiancé
Live
‘All-out manhunt’ underway after Florida deputy shot, critically injured
Video
Hillsborough Co. deputy shot, hospitalized in barricaded standoff
Police searching for man who attempted to pay for diapers, Facebook users want to help out
Tampa woman arrested in murder for hire plot
Video
Funeral service planned for Gabby Petito in New York, father says
New details about ‘incident’ between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie at Wyoming restaurant
Video
Law may protect Brian Laundrie’s parents from accessory charges but not from other allegations
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
St. Pete dog mom creates environmentally-conscious monkey toy, giving back to community
Video
Not that ‘Impossible’: 8 vegan spots in Tampa Bay for lunch, trying something new
Video
Tampa Bay area Carvana buyers stuck with cars they can’t drive after dealer fails to fork over titles
Video
Clear the Shelters: Over 3,700 animals in Tampa Bay find forever homes during adoption drive
Ybor City Ghost Tour takes guests inside Cuban Club on search for spirits amid history
Video
More Don't Miss