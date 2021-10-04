Fall Chili Bar

WEEKNIGHT WHITE TURKEY CHILI WITH KALE

by Natalia Levey, restaurateur and chef

15-minute Weeknight White Turkey Chili with Kale (gluten-free, dairy-free)

Ingredients:

1 LB ground turkey

1 can cannellini beans, drained

1 cup mirepoix (½ cup onion, ¼ carrot, ¼ cup celery – all chopped small)

1 packed cup chopped kale leaves

1 cup chicken stock

2 T taco seasoning

Directions:

1. Sauté mirepoix in EVOO for 3-4 minutes in a large pot.

2. To the same pot add turkey and brown until thoroughly cooked, about 5 minutes.

3. Add kale and sauté another minute all together

4. Add chicken stock, cannellini beans and taco seasoning, mix

5. Cover pot and let simmer on low heat for five minutes.

AUTUMMMMN YUM CHILI BAR

by Natalia Levey, restaurateur and chef

Ingredients:

Your favorite chili

Try Natalia’s White Turkey Chili with Kale recipe

Toppings:

Fresh cilantro

Fresh jalapenos

Mini-grilled corn

Plain Greek yogurt

Shredded Cheese

Tortilla strips or chips (or try your favorite veggie chips)

Japanese togarashi seasoning

Talking: Other ingredients might include tomatoes, green peppers, onions. And you place them in little bowls for your guests, family, friends to scoop out.

Directions:

Prep your toppings in small bowls. Start with a bowl of your favorite chili and move your way through the toppings.