Restock Your Fall Beauty Routine on a Budget with Epic Beauty Must-Haves from CVS

Fall is the perfect time to revamp your beauty and skincare routine, but everyone is feeling the pinch in their wallets this year. To help you get the best savings on your beauty refresh, CVS is back with its semi-annual beauty and wellness sale of epic proportions. The CVS Epic Beauty Event is happening now through September 24 so you can save big on top beauty and wellness products and new and trending brands across cosmetics, nails, skin care, fragrance, hair care, hair dye, hair tools, vitamins, nutrition, probiotics, fitness, and hydration. As one of the largest and most trusted beauty retailers in the country, CVS makes shopping for beauty and wellness irresistible and has everything you need to refresh your routine from the inside out.

Beauty Expert Milly Almodovar shared her tips on how to revamp your Fall Beauty on a budget, featuring new and buzzworthy brands, and tried-and-true products, all found within the CVS Beauty Aisles.

MORE ABOUT THE EPIC BEAUTY EVENT: