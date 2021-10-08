Fabulous Fall Food & Drink Finds

Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway loves fall and she joined Daytime with some fun fall food holidays and ideas to make some delicious dishes!

October 8 is National Pierogy Day and Carissa recommends Mrs. T’s for a versatile, craveable food that works great in recipes like the baked feta and tomato pierogies she highlighted today. For more recipes visit https://www.mrstspierogies.com

Fall beverages are also so trendy, so Carissa packs hers with antioxidants by using POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice which is available at Publix.