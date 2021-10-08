Fabulous Fall Food & Drink Finds

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway loves fall and she joined Daytime with some fun fall food holidays and ideas to make some delicious dishes!

October 8 is National Pierogy Day and Carissa recommends Mrs. T’s for a versatile, craveable food that works great in recipes like the baked feta and tomato pierogies she highlighted today. For more recipes visit https://www.mrstspierogies.com

Fall beverages are also so trendy, so Carissa packs hers with antioxidants by using POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice which is available at Publix.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss