The book “Memories of a Tuskegee Airmen Nurse and Her Military Sisters” introduces readers to the nurses that were stationed at the hospital where the Tuskegee Airmen trained to fight in World War II. Author Pia Marie Winters Jordan compiled stories from her mother, who was one of those nurses, to write the book. She’s also working on a multimedia documentary with more visual images to support her research.
Exploring the nurses and unknown faces behind the Tuskegee Airmen
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now