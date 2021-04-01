Explore the Charming Cities of Citrus County

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Company to work with NASA creating inflatable space station
Video
Search underway for missing 18-year-old with autism in Spring Hill
Mother sues midwives after baby dies during home birth
Video
High school opts for gender-neutral prom royalty
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Company to work with NASA creating inflatable space station
Video
Top Stories
53 people arrested in Polk County Sunday after street racing complaints
Gallery
Top Stories
‘I am more than a football player’: Former USF Bull KJ Sails on his journey to NFL
Video
Tampa Bay churches create COVID-19 safety plans ahead of expected Easter crowds
Video
LIVE: Day 4 of witness testimony in Derek Chauvin trial
Live
Store cashier expresses guilt over George Floyd’s death
Video
Tampa Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tax surprise for new gig workers: Here’s what you need to know
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay foster parents looking to unionize, stop office sleepovers
Video
Top Stories
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pressures CDC to allow cruises by July
Video
Is VA ‘subverting the law’ by not offering veterans health care choice?
Video
Here’s what to do if someone used your identity to file for unemployment benefits
Video
Hurricane Irma victims living with no AC while waiting for state to replace home
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
‘I am more than a football player’: Former USF Bull KJ Sails on his journey to NFL
Video
Top Stories
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won’t reveal
Top Stories
Cleveland Indians not allowing headdresses, painted faces at games
Rays fans can purchase replica American League championship ring through new membership club
Rays set to start 2021 season in Miami in front of fans
Early April Fool’s: Tom Brady shows off fake tattoo of Bucs coach Bruce Arians holding up beer on his leg
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Tampa Bay churches create COVID-19 safety plans ahead of expected Easter crowds
Video
Palm Harbor COVID-19 vaccine site closes leaving residents with questions about 2nd dose appointments
Video
Rays fans can purchase replica American League championship ring through new membership club
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1K bonuses for pre-K thru 12 principals, teachers
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Explore the Charming Cities of Citrus County
Daytime
Posted:
Apr 1, 2021 / 10:59 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2021 / 11:00 AM EDT
Discover Crystal River Florida
www.discovercrystalriverfl.com
Visitor Center 800.587.6667
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Mother sues midwives after baby dies during home birth
Video
People in neighborhood claim they fear new neighbor
53 people arrested in Polk County Sunday after street racing complaints
Gallery
What are the highest-paying jobs in Tampa?
Video
Missing 15-year-old New York boy found at Brooksville woman’s home with hickeys on his neck, deputies say
Video
2 Polk County jail employees arrested for illegally giving inmate contraband to distribute into jail
Video
How to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay
Video
Publix cancels COVID-19 vaccination registration opportunity
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon April 24
Video
Giraffe Bar opens at Busch Gardens’ Serengeti Overlook
Video
Revamped St. Pete Beach hotel to offer influencer-designed wedding packages
Video
‘I could feel it’: Tampa woman opens holistic store in Seminole Heights after finding long-lost friend
Video
Tampa Bay doctor recommends vitamin B3 to help prevent non-melanoma skin cancers
Video
More Don't Miss