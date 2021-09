TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTVJ) — A Florida doctor is refusing to treat patients in-person unless they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“When it comes to the safety of others. When it comes to the fact that it’s a global health problem and community health problem, at this point I really say that this is where it draws the line in the sand for me," Dr. Linda Marraccini, a family practice physician, told NBC 6.