‘Exhumed: A History of Zombies’

Halloween Healthy Snack

Halloween will look different this year. My family will be spending the night in with a scary movie so I came up with this healthier movie snack as opposed to the pounds of candy. Popping the popcorn yourself adds to the freshness of this snack and is a fun activity for the kids but feel free to use store bought to make this even easier. You can substitute any of these ingredients or add anything extra for a little added indulgence like mini peanut butter cups instead of dark chocolate chips.