Exercises for Older Adults

In her new devotional, Reach Out, Gather In: 40 Days to Opening Your Heart and Home (Bethany House, Oct. 20, 2020), New York Times bestselling author and Proverbs 31 Ministries speaker Karen Ehman encourages readers to embrace the simple practice of plain, old-fashioned hospitality, abandoning pressure and stress to make room for connections and relationships.“God can use anything and anyone. He has no limits,” writes Karen. “He can reach a lost or weary soul through a television show or radio broadcast…But I find that—most often—the Lord uses everyday relationships to expand his kingdom.”

Feeling the cultural pressure to be Pinterest-perfect, the days of inviting others into our homes seem to have been traded for likes and follows on social media. In Reach Out. Gather In., Karen encourages readers to turn their focus to the tangible world, taking them on a 40-day journey to discover their spiritual gifts and how they can use those to love other people well.

“Soul sharing is caring for the deepest part of another as you share with them your material possessions—as well as your time—in a way that points them to Jesus. It is how the family of God welcomes another. And, it reminds us of those who have paved the way before us, inviting us to share in the gospel as well. It is the most exciting of commonplace adventures that results in lives affected for eternity.”