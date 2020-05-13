Exercise for Kids

Jane DO is a fitness brand crafted by former Radio City Rockettes Jacey Lambros and Danielle DeAngelo. Knowing firsthand that it takes a comprehensive cross training regime to be the most powerful version of yourself, they developed a workout that offers variety and caters to every woman. Jane DO has women reaching new levels of strength and confidence in the studio so they can take it outside the studio and DO incredible things.

Jane DO delivers musically charged, energy driven, cross training workouts designed for women by women. Five unique classes fuse aerobics, strength training, and flexibility to provide the variety women need to DO it all. All classes are 50 minute, total body workouts designed to LIFT your A$$ and your SPIRIT.

Fed up with fitness stereotypes that revolve around perfection, Jane DO is redefining the word healthy. Jane DO believes in something bigger where women measure success by confidence, not inches or pounds. Jane DO is on a quest to create the largest community of the world’s most powerful women.

More About Jane DO Littles:

Join Dani, Jacey and their new friend Jane the Fox, as they get moving and grooving, specifically designed and targeted for your kids! Jane hates being stuck in a box, so she knows how important it is to get up and get movin’. Jane the Fox makes things like stretching, strength, dance and even learning right from left super fun and easy. At Jane we know how important it is to learn healthy habits, that’s why we are giving you FREE access to all our Jane DO Little workouts. Start your family moving now! Whether you want to jump around with your littles, or need a little time to yourself, grab your kiddos and press play! MOMS this one is for you!

More About Jane DO On Demand:

Join the fastest growing community of the world’s most powerful women. We know that it takes physical, financial and sexual confidence to be the most powerful version of yourself. Jane DO ON Demand is your resource for real workouts, real conversations, and really good recipes all designed by women for women.

More About Jane DO LIVE:

Jane DO LIVE provides the classes you know and love, by our favorite trainers LIVE from our home studio (aka our garage). We’re holding you accountable so you can maintain your schedule…and your sanity!