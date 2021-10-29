Evil Dead: The Musical

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tampa Bay voters decide politics and policy on Tuesday, Manatee County voters will decide if Nov. 2 means a continuation to a mill tax funding county's schools.

The mill tax is a property tax that was originally passed in 2018. Currently it is a one mill ad valorem millage, according to officials. Should voters approve the continuation of the tax, the tax bill will not go up, it'll just be extended through June 30, 2025.