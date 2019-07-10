Executive Chef Rachel Bennett and DAYTIME Host Jerry Penacoli

Happy 5 Year Anniversary to EPIC CHEF SHOWDOWN to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay! The Epic Chef Showdown is a seven-week competition pitting eight of the Tampa Bay area’s top restaurants against each other in a friendly cooking competition judged by a panel of local celebrities and notable food writers. Thomas Mantz, President & CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay talks about the event and Executive Chef Rachel Bennett, VIP Judge for Epic Chef Showdown, James Beard Rising Star Nominee and Executive Chef at The Library demos what her Epic Chef competing dish might have been. For more info on the event visit www.EpicChefTampaBay.com