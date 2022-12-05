A Sarasota couple is making a splash on social media after their engagement story went viral. Scott Clyne planned a romantic boat proposal for his girlfriend, Suzie Tucker. However, when he got down on one knee to pop the question, the ring box slipped out of his hands and into the ocean. He quickly dived in after the jewelry and was able retrieved the ring. Suzie said yes, making for a happy, hysterical ending that’s giving us a reason to smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).