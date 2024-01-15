Are you looking to make some healthy changes to your routine in the new year? Your caffeine intake may be a good place to start! Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, and busy mom, Jamie Lee McIntyre is here to share her tips for boosting energy in a safe and healthy way.

McIntyre says caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant found in coffee, tea, energy drinks, and various other beverages and supplements with stimulating effects that can help improve alertness and reduce the perception of fatigue, which is why it is a popular choice for individuals seeking a quick energy boost. However, it may not be safe for everyone, and regular coffee drinkers may want to reduce amounts, or cut the habit altogether, if they experience negative effects like dehydration, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, upset stomach, increased heart rate, or dependence.

McIntyre says that balanced meals and snacks, with proper hydration and good sleep hygiene should be the answer to our feelings of fatigue. Specifically, she recommends to balance complex carbohydrates with protein and fats at meals and snacks, while incorporating fruits and vegetables, whole grains, reduced fat dairy, or dairy alternatives without added sugar, and lean or plant source proteins. McIntyre also says proper hydration plays a significant role in our energy levels, as does our sleep hygiene. She recommends eight 8oz glasses of water per day as a baseline and warns that many individuals will need more. Lastly, McIntyre recommends 7-9 hours of sleep per night and suggests healthy habits to make this an achievable goal in 2024!

For more information, follow @JamieLeeTheRDN and visit www.JamieLeeRDN.com !