Endangered Species Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man learning how to drive accidentally rammed his father with a car after he hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving his father in critical condition, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 34-year-old Colombian man was getting a driving lesson at a church parking lot in the 3000 block of Orange Blossom Drive in Naples. His father, who lives in Naples, was standing outside his car, teaching him how to park, when the man accidentally stepped on the accelerator, drove over a parking block and hit his father.