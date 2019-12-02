Enchant Christmas

Personalized Holiday Ornaments - styles to suit every interest or family.

www.personalizationmall.com

Diamond Jewelry - add a little bling to your holiday!

www.helzberg.com

Pelican Go G40 Charge Case - protect your smartphone and keep it charged at the same time.

www.pelican.com

Gaming Consoles and Accessories - a great gift for the whole family!

www.gamestop.com

Daytime Online Recap Copy:

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to get serious about checking items off our holiday gift lists. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell stopped by with some creative ideas.