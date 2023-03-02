American Stage and the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art have come together to feature never-before-produced scripts in St. Petersburg. Chicago dramaturg Regina Victor will serve as the keynote speaker for the weekend event, which will feature six staged readings cast with local actors as well as local students showcasing some of their work.
Emerging playwrights get a platform at the Lift Every Voice New Play Festival
by: Farron Hipp
