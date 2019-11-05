Elfette Saves Christmas is the story of a not-so-ordinary elf named Elfette (Brielle Carter) who finds her vacation in Florida cut short when there’s suddenly a Christmas emergency – Santa Claus (Quinton Aaron) has been kidnapped by the New York Mafia’s crime boss, Little Georgie (George Vricos)! Elfette to the rescue! Upon arriving in New York City days before Christmas, Elfette finds herself lost in a human world she doesn’t understand and with a lunatic elf-hunter named Ernest Killingsworth III (Zachary Vasquez) in hot pursuit. To save the day and prove herself an extra-special elf, she must team up with her best friend Sparkle (Aléa Figueroa) to save Christmas, Santa, and the elves before Christmas is ruined for the entire world!