Eggs as part of a Heart Healthy Diet

Science is in alliance: Heart-healthy eating can include eggs, as supported by an abundance of research including a recent Harvard study evaluating more than 20 years of data.

Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway joined Daytime to share that, “Eggs are more than just a protein powerhouse. They are an all-around nutrient powerhouse, a complete protein with essential vitamins and minerals for healthy living.”

For featured recipes from today’s segment visit incredibleegg.org

https://www.incredibleegg.org/recipes/one-skillet-mexican-rice-bean-baked-eggs/

https://www.incredibleegg.org/recipes/microwave-egg-veggie-breakfast-bowl/