Dr. Steve Webb is the best-selling author of “Education in a Violent World: A Practical Guide to Keeping our Kids Safe”, an award winning educator, law enforcement officer and the founder of Safe Secure Systems – a consulting firm that helps businesses, churches, schools and communities enact and enhance proven safety tactics. He is a certified A.L.I.C.E. Active Threat Training Instructor and R.A.I.D.E.R. Solo Engagement Tactics Level II Police Instructor. He is a certified Social Media Threat Intelligence Expert and Workplace Violence Threat Assessment Specialist that has been a leader for organizations across the nation. Dr. Webb is a nationally known safety expert who has been recognized as a “Leader Among Us” by the Southern Business Journal and has been a featured personal safety expert called upon by all of the major national television networks.