Educate and Entertain Kids this Summer

Website: www.WindyCityNanny.com 

Social Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlorenceAnnRomanoNannyandMe/?fref=ts

Twitter: @florenceannchi

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/windycitynanny/ 

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU8QFYZsGHHkRVmUgGnWMiQ

Book: Nanny and Me

Florence Ann Romano- The Windy City Nanny

Florence Ann Romano, The Windy City Nanny ™ (www.WindyCityNanny.com), is an author, philanthropist and child-care expert who has always had a special place in her heart for children. Romano worked for over 15 years as a nanny, beginning as a ‘Mommy’s helper’ at the age of 11. She believes the key to success for a family is by focusing on what she has coined as THE TRIFECTA – parent, child, and caretaker working in unison toward common, family goals.

Her YouTube Series, Windy City Nanny, sheds light on the variety of childcare challenges we see across the country. Her children’s book Nanny and Me (Mascot Books, May 2015), prepares children for the transition from being cared for solely by their parents to having a nanny in their home.

She has been featured on National Shows like Home & Family, The Doctor & The Diva, FOX News, Good Day Chicago, WGN, The Jenny McCarthy Show, SiriusXM and more.

Born and raised just outside of Chicago, Romano earned a degree in performance theatre at Bradley University in Peoria, IL. She has served as President and Founder of a nonprofit board dedicated to autism awareness and now serves on the Executive Board of the Children’s Research Fund at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital and on the Leadership Council of The Sesame Workshop.

