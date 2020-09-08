Mareya Ibrahim celebrity chef and author of Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive released by St. Martin’s Griffin, is stressing the importance or retraining your tastebuds. Now, more than ever, is the time to do so as we should all be nutrient – rich and conscious of what we are putting in our bodies. Cravings are SO hard to kick, but there’s a way to do it, healthily!

“You don’t have to cut out whole food groups like paleo, keto and whole 30 diets. People have gotten so focused on what to take out versus what to eat, but there are certain nutrients essential to survival. Each strategy in the book is supported with nutritionally-balanced recipes that already have the 8 essential amino acids adults need every day to thrive baked in,” according to Ibrahim. I start by helping you retrain your taste buds to crave the foods that boost metabolism, build muscle mass and yes, lose weight – although vibrant health is the real goal.”

GET YOUR TASTE BUDS ON TRACK

Build your plate starting with nonstarchy veggies. Any of the veggies from “The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet” (page 18) are suggested.

In the morning, start with protein and fat and avoid sugary foods to stabilize your blood sugar. This can include any of my egg dishes, chia seed pudding (yes, you can have pudding for breakfast), or smoothies made with mostly green veggies and a handful of low-glycemic fruit like berries and apples.

Combine protein, fat, and complex carbs in every meal, focusing on bitter, sour, and umami flavors.

Eat smaller reconditioning meals every three to four hours to keep your energy high, rev your metabolism, and sustain your blood sugar so you never feel hungry. See the Taste Bud Reconditioning Flights (below) for more.

Enjoy at least one raw or mostly raw meal a day to get the maximum benefit out of your nutrients, enzymes, and probiotics without cooking them off.

Drink a Real Vitality Tonic (page 47) once a day after Meal 1 for eight days.

Drink some Low-Sodium Umami Bone Broth (page 44) in the mid- afternoon.

Give your full focus to your food. Sit down, put aside the technology, and eat slowly, tasting every bite. This is your time to fall in love with flavor again.

Dishes include: