Easy Low-Carb Chocolate Brownies

The ingredients you need to make this Chocolate Fudge Protein Brownie are:

1 Scoop Chocolate Chip ABS Protein Pancakes Mix

2 Whole Eggs

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 Tbsp. Butter

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 cup of Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup (1/2 Cup)

2 Tbsp of Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Chips

1 Cup Swerve Brown Sugar Substitute

1/2 Cup Almond Flour

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all of your dry ingredients into a mix bowl and stir together then set to the side. Using a microwave safe container combine 2 tbsp of butter, 1/2 cup lilys dark chocolate chip and melt in microwave for 30 seconds. Stir chocolate until it is smooth and glossy. Add in the 1/2 cup sugar-free chocolate syrup and mix together. Last, add in the 2 whole eggs and mix together. Once chocolate sauce is thoroughly mixed, pour over your dry ingredients and mix batter until the batter is smooth. Spray an 11 x 7 baking dish with non-stick spray or you may use your preference of oil for non-stick. Pour batter into dish then spread evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 25-30 minutes until the middle of the brownie is not gooey. Once done, remove from heat and let cool then enjoy! Optional toppings: whipped cream, crushed nuts, 1 tbsp of your favorite nut butter, or 1/2 cup of a healthy ice cream.

People can make this delicious recipe at home or they can also order these brownies baked fresh and delivered to their home at ABSFitBake.com!