1  of  2
Breaking News
Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Easy Low-Carb Chocolate Brownies

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

The ingredients you need to make this Chocolate Fudge Protein Brownie are:

1 Scoop Chocolate Chip ABS Protein Pancakes Mix

2 Whole Eggs

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 Tbsp. Butter

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 cup of Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup (1/2 Cup)

2 Tbsp of Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Chips

1 Cup Swerve Brown Sugar Substitute

1/2 Cup Almond Flour

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all of your dry ingredients into a mix bowl and stir together then set to the side. Using a microwave safe container combine 2 tbsp of butter, 1/2 cup lilys dark chocolate chip and melt in microwave for 30 seconds. Stir chocolate until it is smooth and glossy. Add in the 1/2 cup sugar-free chocolate syrup and mix together. Last, add in the 2 whole eggs and mix together. Once chocolate sauce is thoroughly mixed, pour over your dry ingredients and mix batter until the batter is smooth. Spray an 11 x 7 baking dish with non-stick spray or you may use your preference of oil for non-stick. Pour batter into dish then spread evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 25-30 minutes until the middle of the brownie is not gooey. Once done, remove from heat and let cool then enjoy! Optional toppings: whipped cream, crushed nuts, 1 tbsp of your favorite nut butter, or 1/2 cup of a healthy ice cream. 

People can make this delicious recipe at home or they can also order these brownies baked fresh and delivered to their home at ABSFitBake.com! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss