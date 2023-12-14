Holiday entertaining doesn’t have to be stressful. A bit of planning and

you’ll have the perfect spread.

Pick an easy appetizer to start. Something you can make in advance and

have ready when your guests arrive. I recommend a classic antipasto

board with DeNigris Aged Gold Balsamic. This vinegar is made in the

classic tradition of Modena Italy and pairs perfectly with meats, cheeses,

and grilled veggies.

I always like to start with white wine for antipasto as well. I’m loving

Alpacion’s Sauvignon Blanc. Because of its fruit and herby flavor, it’s

perfect to sip on while guests gather, whether they’re eating or not!

For dinner, there’s nothing like a show stopping roast, especially one

that’s super simple to make! My prime rib roast is a simple recipe that

will wow your guests without overwhelming you. Red meat definitely

needs red wine. I’d pair La Gerla with this dish – either their Brunello or

their Sangiovese. These are Tuscan wines with big flavor to compliment

a hearty Christmas dinner.

No party, or meal, is complete without a little something sweet.

OmSweetHome’s BKLYNBUTTAH is actually a vegan butter alternative

that whips up the same way butter does for buttercreams and other

dishes – both sweet and savory. Here I used it to frost a gingerbread

cake that I made from the box (it’s not cheating if you mixed it!) and you

can see how it looks (and tastes!) just like a classic buttercream.

For more on these products and to find all of the recipes featured, head

to CaraDiFalco.com.