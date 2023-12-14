Holiday entertaining doesn’t have to be stressful. A bit of planning and
you’ll have the perfect spread.
Pick an easy appetizer to start. Something you can make in advance and
have ready when your guests arrive. I recommend a classic antipasto
board with DeNigris Aged Gold Balsamic. This vinegar is made in the
classic tradition of Modena Italy and pairs perfectly with meats, cheeses,
and grilled veggies.
I always like to start with white wine for antipasto as well. I’m loving
Alpacion’s Sauvignon Blanc. Because of its fruit and herby flavor, it’s
perfect to sip on while guests gather, whether they’re eating or not!
For dinner, there’s nothing like a show stopping roast, especially one
that’s super simple to make! My prime rib roast is a simple recipe that
will wow your guests without overwhelming you. Red meat definitely
needs red wine. I’d pair La Gerla with this dish – either their Brunello or
their Sangiovese. These are Tuscan wines with big flavor to compliment
a hearty Christmas dinner.
No party, or meal, is complete without a little something sweet.
OmSweetHome’s BKLYNBUTTAH is actually a vegan butter alternative
that whips up the same way butter does for buttercreams and other
dishes – both sweet and savory. Here I used it to frost a gingerbread
cake that I made from the box (it’s not cheating if you mixed it!) and you
can see how it looks (and tastes!) just like a classic buttercream.
For more on these products and to find all of the recipes featured, head
to CaraDiFalco.com.
