Laura Heruska of My Social Spa joins us with spa gifts you can make quickly and easily using pantry staples. Visit MySocialSpa.com for information on DIY workshops.

Gingerbread Sugar Scrub:

1 cup of Sugar

1/4 cup of coconut oil

2 tsp of a spice (cinnamon)

Mix together

Perfect to keep by the sink, gently rub up to elbow & rinse off for smooth & soft skin.

Peppermint Foot Soak:

1 cup of epsom salt

1/4 cup baking soda

One peppermint tea bag (cut open) or peppermint oil

Mix ingredients together

Pour half of mixture into a warm foot bath, soak for 20 minutes. Enjoy a refreshing & relaxing treatment.