Laura Heruska of My Social Spa joins us with spa gifts you can make quickly and easily using pantry staples. Visit MySocialSpa.com for information on DIY workshops.
Gingerbread Sugar Scrub:
1 cup of Sugar
1/4 cup of coconut oil
2 tsp of a spice (cinnamon)
Mix together
Perfect to keep by the sink, gently rub up to elbow & rinse off for smooth & soft skin.
Peppermint Foot Soak:
1 cup of epsom salt
1/4 cup baking soda
One peppermint tea bag (cut open) or peppermint oil
Mix ingredients together
Pour half of mixture into a warm foot bath, soak for 20 minutes. Enjoy a refreshing & relaxing treatment.