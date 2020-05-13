Easy Crafts for Kids

Lorie Gomon from Market516 Showed us how to make an easy crafts for your kids in quarantine:

DiY Photo Can

Supplies

– Tin Can (14 oz or 28 oz can), cleaned and label removed. Part of what we do will be to flatten the sharp tab left 🙂

– Flathead screwdriver or butter knife – we will use this to flatten the sharp tab.

Photos (color or black and white) printed on regular printer paper & cut in various sizes to fit around the can. TIME SAVER: Have these cut out and have an idea how you’re going to place them.

– Mod Podge

– Clear tape to layout and attach photos before gluing them in place

– Sponge or regular 1/2″ – 1″ paint brush to use with mod podge

– Ribbon or trim (or a piece of cut fabric about 1″ wide x 10″ long)

– Glue gun w/glue 🙂 to attach the ribbon or trim.

You can most likely get mod podge, ribbon or trim and glue gun with glue from DollarTree (I never know what their inventory will be but you can check) or of course Hobby Lobby, Michael’s or Joann’s. Just an FYI – with the limit on occupancy I saw long lines waiting to get in.