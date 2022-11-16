Chef Rosana Rivera of Tampa’s “Chef and the Baker” joins us with two ideas for your Thanksgiving stuffing. One combines apples, sage, vegetable stock and sourdough bread for a quick, easy Vegan option. The other uses basmati rice with cranberries, butternut squash and pecans for a delicious, gluten-free alternative. Visit chefandthebaker.com for more.
Easy and delicious Thanksgiving stuffing recipes from ‘Chef and the Baker’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
