Chef and food stylist Kristina Rice shows us how to make cottage pies and a salad with fresh herbs using ingredients most of us have at home already to create an Irish feast in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Krissy’s Cottage Pie.

1 pounds ground beef 1 large onion chopped 1 shallot minced 3 garlic cloves minced

Brown beef – drain fat return to pan add 1/2 cup flour to meat mixture until coated and combined

Add 1 cup corn to pan

1 cup peas and carrots

Mix together until combined . Pour in 1 can 12 oz Guinness beer Continue to mix on medium heat until we’ll combined and saucy.

Pour beef mixture into casserole dish. Top with fluffy mashed potatoes. Brush with butter and bake 30 minutes on 350°. http://www.kristinarice.com