TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The staff and the animals of ZooTampa at Lowry Park have, naturally, had different reactions to the absence of visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic and statewide safer-at-home order.

"We do miss interactions with the guests," said general curator Chris Massaro, before presenting a yellow pepper to a rhinoceros named Jaime. "It's a big part of our job, to be the voice on behalf of the wild life here at ZooTampa."