TAMPA, FL (March 29, 2021) – WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to announce the launch of Noticias Tampa Hoy,a Spanish language newscast that provides a new, local news option for Hispanic viewers in the Tampa Bay area. Noticias Tampa Hoy will begin April 5, weeknights at 9 p.m. on WTTA Great38 – immediately following News Channel 8 at 8 p.m.

Noticias Tampa Hoy will cover the day’s top local news, weather, sports, regional and international stories that have a direct impact on Tampa Bay’s diverse Hispanic community. The newscast will also highlight enterprising community stories and interviews with Latino-Latina influencers. Noticias Tampa Hoy is a natural extension of the popular Spanish language digital platform, tampahoy.com that launched in April 2020.