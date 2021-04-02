Easter Carrot Cake

1 – 8” square Carrot Cake (Recipe below) or your favorite carrot cake

1 Batch of Vanilla Pastry Cream ( recipe below)

Whipped Cream (recipe below)

2-3 Tablespoons of Orange Liqueur or Orange Juice

1/4 Cup Chopped Toasted Pecans

6 – Short 12 Ounce Glasses with straight sides or individual trifle bowls

Cut the carrot cake into 64 cubes and place 5 squares in the bottom of each glass.

Sprinkle with a teaspoon or 2 of orange liqueur.

Top with a few teaspoons of pastry cream and then a few dollops of whipped cream.

Top with 5 more squares of cake, then pastry cream and then whipped cream.

Garnish with chopped pecans.

Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

You can also make one large trifle, in a large bowl, layering in the following manner:

1/2 of the cake cubes

1/2 of the pastry cream

1/2 of the whipped cream

Repeat

Carrot Cake:

1/2 Cup of Vegetable Oil

1/2 Cup of Granulated Sugar

1/2 Cup of Brown Sugar

1 Large Whole Egg

1 Large Egg Yolk

2/3 Cup of Buttermilk

1 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

1 1/2 Cup of grated carrots

1/2 cup of coarsely chopped toasted pecans

1 1/4 Cups of All Purpose Flour

1/2 Teaspoon of Baking Powder

1/2 Teaspoon of Baking Soda

1/4 Teaspoon of Salt

1 ½ Teaspoons of Ground Cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl whisk together the oil and sugars until smooth. Add the egg and egg yolk and whisk until combined.

Next whisk in the buttermilk and vanilla. Add the carrots and nuts and whisk until incorporated.

In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet and fold in using a spatula until just combined.

Pour the batter into 8” square pan that has been buttered and lined with parchment paper so it overhangs 2 sides.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the top springs back when lightly pressed.

Let cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes.

Remove the cake from the pan using the parchment paper and and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

The cake can be made the day before.

Pastry Cream:

1 Cup of Whole Milk

3 Egg Yolks

1/2 Cup of Sugar

1/8 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons of Corn Starch

1 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract or Vanilla Bean Paste

In a 1 or 2 quart saucepan whisk together all the ingredients except the vanilla extract.

Place the saucepan over medium heat. Whisking constantly bring the mixture to a boil and continue whisking until it begins

to thicken. It should coat the back of a wooden spoon.

Remove the pan from the heat and pour through a mesh strainer. Stir in the vanilla extract or paste.

Place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the pastry cream and place in the refrigerator to cool.

The pastry cream can be made the day before.

Whipped Cream:

1 Cup of Heavy Cream

2 Tablespoons of Powdered Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon of Vanilla extract

Whip together the cream, sugar and vanilla until you have soft peaks.