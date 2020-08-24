East Nashville Hot Chicken from The Serial Griller

East Nashville Hot Chicken
From “Serial Griller” by Matt Moore (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
Serves 4
Recipe:
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (about 1 pound)
2 cups dill pickle juice
1 cup water
1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 cup canola oil
2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
2 Tablespoons cayenne pepper
1 Tablespoon paprika
1 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
8 (1-ounce) white sandwich bread slices
20 dill pickle chips
Method:
- Place the chicken, pickle juice, water, and 1 tablespoon of the salt in a large Ziploc plastic bag. Seal the bag and marinate in the refrigerator for 8 to12 hours. Remove the chicken from the bag; discard the marinade. Set the chicken aside at room temperature.
- Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 400° to 450°F. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium-high [400° to 450°F].)
- Combine the oil, sugar, cayenne, paprika, and black pepper in a small, grill-safe, saucepan; place on unoiled grates. Cook, uncovered and stirring often, until tiny bubbles form and the sugar melts, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat. Pour the mixture into a heatproof bowl and allow to cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle the chicken with the remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Coat the top grate with oil; place the chicken on the oiled grates. Grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of the chicken registers 160°F, 10 to 12 minutes per side. Remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes.
- Dip the chicken, one breast at a time, in the oil-sugar mixture. Place two bread slices on each of four serving plates; top one slice on each plate with a chicken breast and five pickle chips.
Dixie Peach Mule (Serves 1)
Ingredients:
2 oz. Dixie Peach Vodka
Ginger beer
1 lime wedge
1 fresh peach slice
Method:
Fill a copper mule mug with ice. Add Dixie Peach Vodka and ginger beer. Squeeze lime into mug, and garnish with a fresh peach slice.