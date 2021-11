TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple studies on the rising rent costs confirm what residents in Tampa Bay already know: the rent is too high, much higher than other major cities in the United States. The surprising part is which cities Tampa beat in the rising rental race.

According to ApartmentList.com, Tampa's rent increased 34.5 percent over the 12 months leading into November 2021. The rising cost to rent in Tampa was higher than the increase in the state of Florida, which was already pretty high at a 27.9 percent increase.