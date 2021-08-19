Durans Divine Pineapple Poundcake

Duran’s Divine Pineapple Poundcake

August 24th is National Waffle Day…Let’s celebrate with a desert that definitely leaves a great impression.

What you need:

Waffle Iron (if you don’t have one, a grill pan works great)

Pound Cake – homemade or store bought

Bag of Coconut Shreds

Crushed Pineapple – 1 can large or 1lb fresh

Refined Sugar

Brown Sugar

Salted Butter

Whipped Cream

Mint leaves (optional for garnish)

Step 1

Pre-heat your waffle maker or get your grill pan hot (400 degrees)

Step 2

Slice your poundcake into 1 inch thick slices.

Spread a thin layer of salted butter or margarine on both sides of the pound cake slice.

Step 3

Place you slices in the waffle maker for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown.

Repeat until entire sliced pound cake has been put thru the waffle maker.

Step 4

Toasted Coconut shavings:

Spread the shaving onto a cookie sheet and preheat the oven at 275 degrees.

Bake the shavings for 5-10min

*Sweetened shavings toast faster because the sugar speeds up the toasting process

Step 5

Pineapple Sauce:

1 can or 1lb of fresh crushed pineapple.

Strain the juice so you have just your crushed pineapple. Place in a small sauce pan on medium heat and add ¼ cup white refined sugar, 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of salted butter.

Stir for 8-10min until juice is absorbed and a slight caramelization or marmalade is formed. You want your sauce to be thick and gooey.

*Constantly stir while you add ingredients as well as the whole time your sauce is on the heat to avoid burning and discoloring.

Step 6

Let’s assemble our dessert!

Place 1 slice of waffled pound cake on a plate, pour a tablespoon of pineapple sauce onto the slice #1 and add slice #2 of the waffled pound cake. You should have a waffle sandwich at this point. Add another tablespoon of the pineapple sauce on the top of you waffle sandwich.

You could stop here….but let’s make it even more decadent!

Add a heaping tablespoon of whipped cream and garnish with a mint leaf.

Voila! It’s Duran’s Decadent Pineapple Pound Cake.

You may remember this from our television appearance on Next Great Baker on TLC or from being featured nationwide in Carabba’s Restaurants.

*Pro Tip – Try different flavors of pound cake or different garnishes for a twist on this super popular pineapple dessert.

For alternate garnishes try chocolate shavings, colored sugars, sprinkles or even a simple cherry on top!