Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

on Main Street in downtown Dunedin

Event Opens at 12:00 PM until 11:00 PM

Festival guests can enjoy non stop music blues music and purchase wines from vineyards spanning many varietals. Wine not your thing? We have craft brews. Foodies will be excited to taste all of the deliciousness from food vendors, vendors as well as all of our award-winning restaurants in the downtown.

Music Starting at 1:00 PM until 11:00 PM. Dunedin Wines the Blues is open to the public with 4 different stages taking over Downtown Dunedin Florida. National, Regional and Local Blues acts. Headlining the Caliber Home Loans/Price Mortgage Stage