Dunedin Mardi Gras

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Downtown Dunedin Florida will be transformed into the largest Mardi Gras, celebrations in the Southeast. This annual event is held on Fat Tuesday – February `13th, 2018. This event has become the must-attend event for festival attendees. Hosted by the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association (DDMA).

About 34,000 people are expected to attend this year’s 27th annual Dunedin Mardi Gras Parade and Festival, which includes musical performances.

The festival presented by the merchants’ association, the city of Dunedin, The Dunedin Blue Jays and Ferman Automotive Group and is produced by AMG Group Music Events. It runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and then spills over to local pubs and restaurants until closing time.

Parade attendees are advised to stake out a spot along the parade route early since some attendees begin arriving shortly after lunchtime. The procession begins at 7:00 p.m. in front of the Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, runs along Douglas Avenue and ends near Skinner Boulevard.

The musical lineup on the main stages includes performances from Danielle Mohr & The Moonlight Madness, Edge of Red and Gumbo Boogie

Food truck Court, as well as other vendors, will line Main Street. The parade features floats and of course our very own Mardi Gras King and Queen.

Ferman VIP Lounge Tickets available, which includes unlimited beer and wine as well as hors d’ oeuvres from Dunedin’s finest restaurants, and the ultimate viewing area and of course lots of beads. VIP tickets on sale $100.00 plus (3.95 service fee) available

online liveeventsaccess.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Freedom Distilliery"

Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states"

Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport"

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater"

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services"

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review"

Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss