Downtown Dunedin Florida will be transformed into the largest Mardi Gras, celebrations in the Southeast. This annual event is held on Fat Tuesday – February `13th, 2018. This event has become the must-attend event for festival attendees. Hosted by the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association (DDMA).

About 34,000 people are expected to attend this year’s 27th annual Dunedin Mardi Gras Parade and Festival, which includes musical performances.

The festival presented by the merchants’ association, the city of Dunedin, The Dunedin Blue Jays and Ferman Automotive Group and is produced by AMG Group Music Events. It runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and then spills over to local pubs and restaurants until closing time.

Parade attendees are advised to stake out a spot along the parade route early since some attendees begin arriving shortly after lunchtime. The procession begins at 7:00 p.m. in front of the Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, runs along Douglas Avenue and ends near Skinner Boulevard.

The musical lineup on the main stages includes performances from Danielle Mohr & The Moonlight Madness, Edge of Red and Gumbo Boogie

Food truck Court, as well as other vendors, will line Main Street. The parade features floats and of course our very own Mardi Gras King and Queen.

Ferman VIP Lounge Tickets available, which includes unlimited beer and wine as well as hors d’ oeuvres from Dunedin’s finest restaurants, and the ultimate viewing area and of course lots of beads. VIP tickets on sale $100.00 plus (3.95 service fee) available

online liveeventsaccess.com