Dry Eye Awareness Month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois could not hide his emotions when he stepped to the microphone inside Amalie Arena on Tuesday morning. He stood there in front of a crowd of media members and he discussed the season, the staff, and the players.

"They are such a talented group," said BriseBois, "but, most importantly, they have so much collective heart. It was outstanding and so inspiring to watch."