Dried Fig Orange Rosemary Scones

Dried Fig Orange and Rosemary Scones

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 Cup of Pine Nuts

2 Teaspoons of Orange Zest

1/2 Teaspoon of Finely Chopped Dried Rosemary

50 Grams of Granulated Sugar ( 1/4 cup)

180 Grams All Purpose Flour ( 1 1/2 cups)

60 Grams of Cake Flour ( about 1/2 cup)

1 1/2 Teaspoons of Baking Powder

1/2 Teaspoon of Baking Powder

1/4 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

6 Tablespoons of Cold Butter (Cut into 1/2” Cubes)

1/2 Cup of 1/4” Diced Dried Figs

1/4 Cup of Sour Cream

1/3 Cup of Heavy Cream

Egg Wash:

1 Egg Yolk

2 Teaspoons of Water

Glaze:

1 Cup of Powdered Sugar

2-3 Tablespoons of Orange Juice

METHOD:

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.

Spread the pine nuts on a baking sheet and bake for 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. They are done when they are a light golden brown. Remove from oven and cool.

Increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Place orange zest, rosemary and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and mix for 20 seconds.

Add the flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt and mix for 30 seconds.

Add the butter cubes and mix on low for about 2 minutes or until the butter is in pieces the size of peas.

Add the figs and pine nuts and mix for 10 seconds on low.

Whisk together the sour cream and heavy cream. With the mixer on low pour into the flour/butter and mix until all the dough starts to come together.

Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a 6” square.

Cut the dough into 4 squares and cut each square into 2 triangles. Place the scones on a parchment lined sheet pan and place in the freezer for 10 minutes.

Whisk together the egg yolk and water and brush on the tops of the scones.

Bake the scones for 25 minutes.

Allow to cool completely.

Whisk together the powdered sugar and orange juice and drizzle over the scones.

Enjoy!