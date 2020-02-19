Dress for Success Excess Inventory Sale

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Firefighters who helped with Australian bushfires thanked with Times Square billboard
Video
Pinellas woman wins $2M with scratch-off ticket bought at Publix
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s
Video
Burger King removes preservatives from Whopper
Video
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Firefighters who helped with Australian bushfires thanked with Times Square billboard
Video
Top Stories
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s
Video
Top Stories
Burger King removes preservatives from Whopper
Video
2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver not knowing he just lost his daughter
Video
Smithsonian women’s history museum bill passes House
Video
Buttigieg takes on Limbaugh, Trump: ‘My marriage never involved hush money to porn star’
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment
Video
Top Stories
Webster residents say they’re trapped by stopped trains in their neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
Identity theft victim told to claim crook’s phone charges on income taxes
Video
Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing center amid China scandal
Video
Sarasota contractor featured in Better Call Behnken investigation arrested for scheme to defraud
Video
Attorneys: Michael Drejka ‘attacked’ in prison, transferred to protective custody
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
Top Stories
Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny found dead in home
Video
Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach
Video
MLB commissioner apologizes for World Series trophy comment: ‘I made a mistake’
USF football schedule features five teams in final AP Top 25 of 2019
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Video
Top Stories
Army dad surprises daughter on Valentine’s Day
Video
Gr8 Inspiration: Volunteers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium dedicate countless hours to help injured animals
Video
How cute: Clearwater PD releases Valentine’s Day cards featuring its K9s
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Chocolate Raspberry Butter Cookies
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
Dress for Success Excess Inventory Sale
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 19, 2020 / 12:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2020 / 12:19 PM EST
tampabay.dressforsuccess.org
Top Videos
New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary
Video
Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex
Video
Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer
Video
Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing
Video
Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items
Video
Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries
Video
Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana
Video
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Video
Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach
Video
Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes
Video
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver not knowing he just lost his daughter
Video
Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny found dead in home
Video
2 women killed when car fell off Florida ferry identified
Video
Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking’ in hospital after horrific Daytona 500 crash
Hillsborough commissioners vote to decriminalize small amounts of weed
Video
George Zimmerman files lawsuit in Polk Co. against 2 Democratic presidential candidates
Baseball player’s post about struggles with his adopted dog goes viral
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay’s hidden graves: Here’s where more may be buried
6-year-old Florida girl involuntarily committed after school tantrum
Video
Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding dress line
Video
Cell phones are spreading the flu; how to stay healthy
Video
Rare pink grasshopper found in Texas woman’s garden
More Don't Miss