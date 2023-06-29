“Set your imagination in motion with Drawn to Life—a love letter to the art of Disney Animation interpreted through the acrobatic mastery of Cirque du Soleil. The show tells the story of a determined girl who embarks on an inspiring quest filled with her childhood Disney memories, brought to life through Cirque du Soleil’s innovative design and dazzling performances. Gather your whole family for an unforgettable leap into this first-ever creative collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney. Visit the website for tickets and more information.

CirqueduSoleil.com/Drawn-To-Life