Drag queens in Iowa traveled two hours to perform at a hospital for a woman with a special wish. It was a dream come true for Penny Poutre, whose bucket list includes a third tattoo, meeting singer Chris Stapleton and yes, watching a drag queen show. Poutre’s niece, Haley Hernandez, shared the moment on TikTok, leading to a sweet, viral moment.
Drag queens fulfill bucket list dream for woman in hospice care
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
