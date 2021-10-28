Dracula’s Dentures

Dracula Dentures

INGREDIENTS

1 tube chocolate chip cookie dough

1 can vanilla frosting

red food coloring

mini marshmallows

slivered almonds

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll cookie dough into 1 ½” balls and place on baking sheets. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely then cut in half.
  2. Add a few drops of red food coloring into vanilla frosting and stir until smooth. Spread a thin layer of red frosting onto each cookie half.
  3. Place mini marshmallows around the round edges of half of the halves. Place the remaining halves on top, then stick a slivered almond on each side to create fangs.

Recipe courtesy of Delish.com.

