In his latest book, Dr. Ian Smith creates a plan for gradually shifting to a more plant-based diet, without giving up animal protein completely. He includes easy-to-follow and affordable recipes and makes the case for adopting this way of life to reap its multitude of health benefits.
Dr. Ian Smith’s’Plant Power’: Get the benefits of plant-based eating without sacrificing other foods you love
Moffitt Medical Minutes
