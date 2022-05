The first modern President of the United States is the subject of The HISTORY Channel’s latest presidential documentary, “Thoedore Roosevelt”, based on a New York Times bestseller by Pullitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who serves as Executive Producer, along with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Theodore Roosevelt airs Monday, May 30th and Tuesday, May 31st at 8:00 PM on The HISTORY Channel.