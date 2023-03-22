We lace up our roller skates to gear up for the pop-up Rockin’ Roller Rink at the St. Pete Pier. The outdoor rink is open daily through April 9 and features a DJ and themes like Stranger Things, Britney Night and 90’s Night. For tickets, schedules and more information, visit https://www.rockinrollerrinkstpete.com/roller-skate
Don’t miss the pop-up Rockin’ Roller Rink at the St. Pete Pier
by: Maggie Rodriguez
