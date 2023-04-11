Actor and singer Chester Gregory will be performing a “gumbo of the greats”, as he puts it, during Motown Monday at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota. The 90-minute show is happening on April 17th– one night only– at 7PM. Gregory, who’s part of the national tour of Motown: the Musical, has been performing Motown music for 20 years and has chosen classics and personal favorites for this intimate performance. For tickets, visit https://www.mccurdyscomedy.com/